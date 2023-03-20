A K-9 was involved in a hit-and-run incident last Sunday in Catoosa County, which left her in critical condition.
She is back home recovering with her owner, but they could use some help.
"They said she had bruising along her lungs, she had fluid build up, and then, of course, her hind end was pretty smashed," said Owner Heather Brooks.
Heather Brooks is the owner of Ska, a 2-year-old German Shepherd.
Brooks is a dog trainer and met Ska while they were both getting their certifications.
"And she came from Holland.. and was paired with me. I say she chose me," said Brooks.
Ska is an explosives and fentanyl detection K-9. Brooks says she can smell 20 different kinds of explosives.
She says they are typically hired to survey large venues.
"Just constantly keeping a lookout to see if she picks up on something, and at that point, we would inform law enforcement, and they move forward with the process they want to take."
Last Sunday, while Brooks was out of town, Ska left her training yard and began walking down the Alabama Highway.
"She has never done this before, but she got out and started trailing something," said Brooks
Ska was struck by a vehicle. A witness at the scene was able to contact Brooks and tell her what happened.
"And said that she watched a white SUV... not swerve, not break.. it was clear, bright as day... hit her and kept going," said Brooks.
The good Samaritans took Ska to a hospital on Lee Highway, where she received life-saving treatment.
Ska was then transported to the Veterinary Care and Specialty Group, where Brooks reunited with her on Monday.
"And walked in, and she was in the trauma unit… that was hard," said Brooks
The owner says Ska was hospitalized for five days and underwent surgery.
"Best thing we could do was to just relieve the pain and get her into a situation where maybe she can do physical therapy and start to walk," said Brooks.
To help pay for the medical expenses, Brooks was advised to start a go-fund-me page. Brooks says she didn't expect anything to come of it.
"I couldn't believe it. It was amazing how the community pulled together; we had people from other states donating," said Brooks.
In less than a week, the go-fund-me raised $2,600, with a goal to raise 8,500.
Brooks hopes she can afford Ska a total hip replacement with enough funds so she can have the best life possible.
"But if we weren't able to do that.. based on the surgery we have now, we'll just be glad if she can get up and move around, I mean if even ends up in a wheelie I'll wheel her around the rest of her life.. its ok," said Brooks.
Brooks says if you can't donate, she will take all the prayers you can give.
You can click here to view the go-fund-me.