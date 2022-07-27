Chattanooga police say that someone drove past a group of people standing in the 2900 block of Taylor Street Tuesday night about 9:40pm and opened fire.
A male juvenile was injured in the drive-by shooting.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment in a personal vehicle, according to police.
Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with any information on this shooting call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant.