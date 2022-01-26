Chattanooga fire officials say a juvenile has been charged for setting merchandise on fire at Sam’ Club on Wednesday night.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. at the store’s location in the 6100 block of Lee Highway.
Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson Lindsey Rogers says the juvenile set fire to mattresses and pillows.
Rogers says another shopper saw what the juvenile was doing and put out the fire using his coat.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and made sure the fire was fully extinguished.
The suspect was taken to the juvenile detention center.
He is charged with Aggravated Arson and Vandalism.
