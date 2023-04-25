Pam Brooks lives on Guild Drive in Chattanooga. She says the road has become a major concern to the residents in this community.
"They just said, 'we'll put it in the queue,' and then nothing," said Brooks.
Brooks says that was the response from the city after multiple calls for help. She says this hole appeared about six months ago and has continued to grow.
"Well, it's a quiet neighborhood," Brooks said. "It started off as a small hole where someone ran over the curb, and then it just started breaking, and then it just started breaking up from that, and it didn't get like this until six or eight months ago, and it's been gradually taking over the road."
The Chattanooga Transportation Department has ruled the hole a base failure, which means there's damage underneath the pavement.
Brooks says the area has become challenging for drivers since the hole is about 12 feet wide.
"Well, you can't turn the corner, and you call, and it's going to get fixed, and then there's not any activity going on," said Brooks. "They'll come out take a picture, put a cone in the hole and leave, and that's about it."
The City sent our team a statement saying road repairs were underfunded, which caused a decline in road conditions across the city.
They say Guild Road is on the list to repair, but they are still working to mend other areas.
"I mean, you just have to really pay attention when you're driving because it's dangerous, it's very dangerous," she said.
If you want to report a pothole, you can call the 311 hotline or click here and then scroll down to the "Roadways and Sidewalks" section.