The jury in Bradley County has indicted a 43-year-old for First Degree Murder on Wednesday.
A Bradley County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Billy Blasingim for First Degree Murder relating to the previous discovery of a body found in a field on a farm near the 2000 block of Lower River Road in Charleston, TN on August 05, 2021.
After further investigation, an autopsy examination confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Carissa Diane Hamby, 32 years old, of Cleveland, TN.
On Friday, April 22, 2022 the suspect, Billy Blasingim, was taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal and Fugitive investigators.
He is currently being held at the Bradley County Jail on a $250,000 bond for First Degree Murder.
At this time, no further details are available to be released due to the continuing investigation.