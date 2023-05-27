The dinosaurs park and museum - Jurassic Quest is in the Scenic City this Memorial Day weekend.
If you want to travel back in time 165 million years ago to when dinosaurs ruled the earth, Jurassic Quest is the place.
Kiddos and parents were in awe as they got to see full-size animatronic dinosaurs from the Triassic all the way to the Cretaceous period.
Isaiah Valbrun is the dino trainer for the event and says their inflatables are the crowd pleasers for the youngsters, but they have activities to keep the whole family entertained.
"And we also have a raptors training show where the kids can be raptor trainers just like me."
Local 3 spoke with a couple of kids who were roaring their way to any activity catching their eye.
"I think it's fun because I've never seen a real life, well a real life-sized dinosaur before"
Jacob Myers and Megan Cornett showed off some of their dino knowledge - and explained why the Spinosaurus is their favorite dinosaur.
"I just like it because it's really big and it's the largest carnivore dinosaur".
The event will be in town until Monday. On Sunday, it runs from 9 am to 8 am, and 9 am to 4 pm on Memorial Day.
For more information on the exhibit or to purchase tickets, click here.
ADMISSION TICKETS
- All guests age 2 and older must have a ticket
- Ticket prices subject to applicable taxes and fees both online and onsite
- Prices are based on demand and subject to change
$36 |Valid for entry to the exhibit after 4PM only. Best value for kids ages 2-10! Includes entry to the exhibit, with access to: dino rides, Jurassic Jeeps, fossil dig and most dino themed inflatable attractions. Plus, one visit to excavation station. *Safety note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs; and socks must be worn on inflatable attractions.