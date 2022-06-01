Many people will be sporting their purple this week. That's because June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.
"The impact on our state in every way is at least three times that, because of the need for caregivers. Most of the care provided for people who have Alzheimer's is provided by family members, its unpaid care," said Amy French, Senior Manager of Programs and Educations for the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee Chapter.
French said Alzheimer's is most prevalent in people 65 and older, but it can affect younger people. Which is why awareness is more important than ever.
"Alzheimer's disease often begins long before symptoms begin so early detection and early diagnosis is so very very important."
June is a time where advocates hope to shine a light on the disease as Alzheimer's is the only leading cause of death that cannot be prevented or cured. French said the good news is there are ways to manage and slow the progression of the disease, like healthy eating habits and staying active.
"But brain health is also equally important, we can't separate our brain from our body. Keeping ourselves socially stimulated, learning new things, you don't have to learn a new language you might just learn a new routine around the block when you're doing your daily walk," said French.
This Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month French is hopeful more people will educate themselves on the disease.
"Coming to understand the diagnosis and what it means for the individual and for us as a friend and a family member is so very important."
The Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee Chapter will be holding multiple virtual events this month, including their research symposium which is open to everyone.
You can find more information about their events and resources for families, by clicking here.
The Alzheimer's Association is also available 24/7 for around-the-clock support through their Helpline at 800.272.3900.