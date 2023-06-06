June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a time to spread the message about the seriousness of the disease.
"Just awareness and having open conversations with your family and your health care providers is a big step that a lot of people just kind of don't do," said Alexis Hughes with the Alzheimer's Association in Chattanooga
Alexis Hughes says there is still a lot of stigma around brain diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's.
She says one sign of the early stages of awareness is an increase in difficulty remembering things. Many times those showing symptoms may not want to admit it.
"When it starts to become impactful to yourself and those around you, it's time to have a conversation with your family and your doctor," said Hughes.
Current research shows Alzheimer's diagnoses are more common than ever.
"It is a one in three diagnoses at this point, those statistics are rising, and we are also seeing diagnosis's becoming younger and younger; they're starting now in the 40s," said Hughes.
Those at higher risk are typically older people and anyone who has ever experienced a traumatic brain injury.
She says it's best to be proactive.
"Try to get enough sleep, try to eat well, take care of your heart, take care of your mental health. I know that's really hard right now for folks with how hard we work and how little we play, but it's very, very important to just take care of your noggin," said Hughes.
To get involved and help raise awareness, Hughes encourages people to sign up for their 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' event in October.
You can scan this QR code to get started.