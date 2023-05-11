The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is offering a new, accelerated program intended to help meet workforce demand in Cybersecurity.
Of almost 800,000 open positions nationally, 400 cybersecurity job opportunities within a one-hour radius of Chattanooga are waiting for qualified applicants.
UTC says this field is predicted to grow 22% to 24% annually over the next three years.
Cybersecurity is a critical tool in effective data management and protection. In addition to substantial annual growth in employment opportunities, the current average salary for cybersecurity professionals with five to seven years’ work experience is $118,000.
In January 2023, the UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science launched the new Bachelor of Applied Science – Information Technology in Cybersecurity (BAS-IT CyS) degree.
The program is aimed at transfer students from community colleges with earned associate of science (AS) or associate of applied science (AAS) degrees; transfer students from four-year universities with general education curriculum completed; and working professionals who have earned college general education course credits but no degree earned.
UTC is now actively recruiting highly motivated students for this accelerated program for fall 2023, and June 1 is the application deadline.
Eligible prospective students include:
- Students who have completed two years of college general education courses
- Former college students who have completed general education requirements (toward a bachelor’s degree) but did not earn a degree
For those admitted with at least 60 completed credit hours and with general education course requirements fully met, the BAS-IT CyS degree can be completed in one year.
Classes will meet on campus each weekday morning, then students will complete apprenticeship hours with a Chattanooga-area industry partner each weekday afternoon. Students will gain hands-on experience in the field while completing a bachelor's degree 12 months.
Apply now to beat the June 1 deadline. Click here for more information.
For eligibility review and other information, email Stephen Reiter, program recruiter, or call the CECS Dean's Office at 423-425-2256.