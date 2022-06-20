The July 4th holiday of Independence Day marks one of the biggest summer holidays and celebrations, with fireworks, festivals and other events.
July 1 Friday
- Freedom Festival - LaFayette - 5:00pm - Fireworks at 10:00pm - Ross Abney Complex - Live music, vendors
July 2 Saturday
- 25th Annual Firecracker Rod Run - Soddy Daisy - 9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2nd Annual Catoosa County Run, White & Blue 5K Road Race and 1 Mile Fun Run - Ringgold - 6:30am - 9:00am
- Pops on the River - Chattanooga - 5:00pm - 9:45pm - Fireworks at about 9:45pm
July 3 Sunday
- Collegedale Freedom Celebration - Collegedale - 4:00pm - The Commons - Entertainment, food trucks, petting zoo, face painting - Fireworks at 9:30pm
- Chattanooga Lookouts vs Birmingham Barons - 6:15pm - Fireworks
July 4 Monday
- 4th of July parade - Chattanooga - Meet at the Stuart Heights Pavilion at 10:00am
Have an event for the 4th of July? Share it with us at info@local3news.com