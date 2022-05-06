A judge in Hamilton County has been confirmed to fill a seat in the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will start the roll in September.
Judge Greenholtz was appointed by Governor Haslam in 2015 to be a judge in the second division of Hamilton County Criminal Court. He has enjoyed his time on the bench here but is excited to move up and hear cases from all over the state.
"It's incredibly humbling to even be considered for that position. To have the trust and confidence in both the Governor and our General Assembly is almost overwhelming,” Greenholtz told us.
Judge Tom Greenholtz received the appointment from Governor Bill Lee in March to sit on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for the Eastern Division. The General Assembly confirmed him last week.
"Our cases here in Chattanooga go to Knoxville, which is where the Court of Criminal Appeals sits here in the Eastern section,” Greenholtz said.
Greenholtz has spent the last seven years serving the people of Hamilton County. When asked why he serves, he says it comes down to impact.
"Each of our lives is best lived when we're in service to others,” he said, "When this position opened up, it was an opportunity to serve Hamilton County and this community in particular. It's not just service for service sake. What we do here in the criminal courts is a critical part of our criminal justice system.”
His current and future role require a lot of work. He has a docket of 700-800 cases.
The work load is worth the reward. Greenholtz remembers one of his first homicide trials and the impact it left on the court.
"The victim's mother got up on the witness stand, right over here, and she looked at the defendant, and she said 'I've known you forever' - the defendant and her son were very close - and she said 'I forgive you.'"
Judge Greenholtz will now be tasked with looking at cases and making sure the criminal law was administered fairly and equally during the trial.
Judge Greenholtz will start his position September 1st and hear cases in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson.