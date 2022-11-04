An appeals court ruled that a local man's Fourth Amendment rights were violated during a traffic stop involving a former Hamilton County deputy.
Local 3 News covered this case back in 2019 when William Klaver said former Deputy Daniel Wilkey pulled him over on Highway 27 South for a window tint violation.
Video taken from inside Klaver's vehicle shows Wilkey searching his vehicle.
Klaver said the officers prolonged the stop without reasonable suspicion that he possessed drugs.
Nothing illegal was found in Klaver's vehicle.
An appeals court judge ruled in favor of Klaver's Fourth Amendment rights were violated.