Judge overrules Janet Hinds' motion for new trial after conviction in CPD officer's death

A judge has overruled Janet Hinds' request for a new trial. A jury convicted Hinds last year for vehicular homicide by intoxication in the hit and run death of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.
The defense had ten grounds in asking for a new trial. The main argument being that Hinds' blood alcohol level was calculated incorrectly.
"Ms. Janet Hinds received a fair trial and the motion for a new trial in regards to the case is overruled,” said Judge Don Poole, a Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge.
Janet Hinds was convicted in September last year on eight of ten charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, and she was sentenced to eleven years in prison in February. Thursday, Judge Don Poole heard the defense's arguments for a new trial.
"The first problem with the report that went back to them was that it contained the wrong weight of the defendant. Director Lyttle testified that he was never given a weight, he just guessed and used an average weight of 150 pounds,” said Marya Schalk, Hinds’ defense attorney.
The defense counsel says Hinds' weight was off by about twenty pounds, meaning her blood alcohol level was calculated incorrectly, and they believe the Court limited their cross-examination about this.
"I think the jury had a complete view of how, of what Agent Lyttle did when he came up with this. I think they understood exactly what he used, and once again the defense completely and thoroughly cross-examined this agent,” Judge Poole said.
The defense also asked for a new trial on grounds that: the jury should not have been allowed to take a photo of Officer Galinger in his police uniform into the jury room while deliberating, allowing a video of an officer traveling on Hamill Road taken more than two years after the accident, and the Court erred in Hinds' sentence.
"The court did not consider as a mitigating factor the length of time Ms. Hinds spent on house arrest. She was on house arrest for nearly two-and-a-half years with two monitors, a GPS, an alcohol monitor while awaiting trial,” Schalk said.
Hinds' vehicular homicide by intoxication conviction carries an 8-12 year sentence. Judge Poole says the court looked at all factors of the case and determined eleven years was fair.
"I think Janet Hinds for the most part of her life has been a good person,” Judge Poole said, "The circumstances were much more aggravated than some vehicle homicides."
The defense now has thirty days to appeal this decision and they will have to do so with the Court of Criminal Appeals.