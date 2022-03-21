On Monday, a Hamilton County Judge ruled man convicted of triple homicide back in 2014 in Lookout Valley will not be granted a new trial. Derek Morse was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole last year.
Derek Morse was convicted of three counts of first degree murder for killing Jon Morris, John Lang, and Caleb Boozer in 2014 in Lookout Valley. He's currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Monday, March 21, 2022 was his shot at possibly getting out. Attorney Christian Lanier filed a motion for a new trial. He argued there were several contradictions in witness testimony, contaminated evidence, and now he had a witness with new information. That witness is Morse's friend, Skyler Allen. Allen is serving 15 years in prison in connection to the homicides. On the stand, Allen claimed Morse wasn't there during the shooting.
"He was at his house at the time, we were supposed to pick him up, but he was in the process of cleaning up and doing some stuff," Witness Skyler Allen said.
Allen admitted to lying to police before, but claimed now he's telling the truth.
"You could have told them the truth that Derek was never was never with you, right? Hamilton County Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams asked.
"Yes, sir," Allen said.
"That Derek had nothing to do with it, that he was never with you, right?" Williams asked.
"Yes sir," Allen said.
"And you didn't do that." Williams said.
"You are correct," Allen said.
"You lied," Williams said.
"Yes, sir," Allen said.
Allen said he didn't share this information before because he was scared of retaliation from others involved in the shooting. Williams said Allen's statements didn't add up.
"Based upon the fact that the testimony by Mr. Allen is not based in reality and it's inconsistent with his prior testimony, and he admits to lying, I don't think the court can give him any credibility what so ever," Williams said.
Judge Barry Steelman agreed and he denied the defendant's request for a new trial.
"The court believes he would have told it before now rather than allow his lifelong friend to be convicted of first degree murder and receive a prison sentence of life without parole when he wasn't even at the scene, he was at home washing dishes," Judge Steelman said.
Judge Steelman said Morse can now move on to appealing the jury's verdict in this case. Morse and Allen are being transported back to the department of corrections.