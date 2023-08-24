Duane Sanders, a former Hamilton County teacher accused of child sex abuse, appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing regarding dismissing his indictment.
The first Duane Sanders indictment was issued in June.
Sanders was charged with ten counts, and some of those charges included aggravated sexual battery and aggravated rape of a child. That indictment involved four victims.
Since then, more victims have come forward, resulting in an additional nine counts and five new victims.
However, when the second indictment was released, it included all of the counts, listing 19 among nine total victims.
The defense requested the newest indictment be dismissed on Thursday.
Jay Perry, Sanders' attorney, said, “It appears on the surface and could appear to people that there are two indictments and that he is charged with 29 different offenses.”
Ultimately, two indictments will remain for the sake of keeping the information safe and making sure it doesn’t get misplaced.
Barry Steelman, the judge in this case, said, “I don’t find that the state should be forced to move to dismiss the indictment or agree to the dismissal of the indictment. Obviously, they can’t proceed on both indictments.”
The state recognized that it will eventually have to dismiss one if the indictments because you can not have a trial over two.
With the additional charges that have been brought on since June, the bond will not increase and will remain at $500,000.
"He will continue under the June 6, 2023 order, and if he can make bail under those boundaries and parameters, then he can do so,” Steelman said.
The judge did add that Sanders can't contact the alleged victims or their families directly, indirectly, or through a third party.
The next scheduled date in court for Sanders is Thursday, October 5.