As Black History Month comes to a close, we want to introduce you one of the most esteemed and respected members of the bar: Senior U.S. District Judge Curtis L. Collier. His achievements are many, but it is his life story that is truly amazing. His journey took him from a dirt road to the top of his field and, considering society and the system, back then, the odds were stacked against this black child from the south ever succeeding. But, he found a way and now at age 73 we wanted to get his thoughts on his past, the present and our future.
The ornate main courtroom at the Solomon Federal Court House is a far cry from Marianna, Arkansas in 1949. "I was born in poverty and segregation," said Judge Curtis Collier. "There were a lot of things that I went through back then that it's hard for me to believe that we actually made it through."
He grew up in a divided society. The 'haves' were white, 'the have-nots' were black. "We had dirt roads on all of the streets in black neighborhoods and the white community, they were all paved," Collier remembered. "The only jobs blacks had were menial jobs, except for school teachers and the undertaker. Just about everything else the blacks had aspirations to was menial and made a very low income."
As the third of eight children, at the time (another sister would come along after he was in college), his labor began at an early age. "I started working the cotton fields when I was 10 years old, I believe, as a water boy," Collier said. "I would take jugs of water out in the field so that the adults and older children could have water."
He knew this is not what he wanted for his life. Admittedly not an athlete, or singer, or dancer, Judge Collier fell in love with learning. "I found reading exposed me to a world and worlds that I did not know about," he said. "I remember reading about Frank Lloyd Wright and it was amazing and also Marie Curie, occupations, things that were really not open to us, at that time, but still very interesting information."
In an era where even the public library was off limits, education would end up being his ticket out. Collier was high school valedictorian, studied chemistry at Tennessee State University, joined the Air Force, then earned a law degree from Duke. All of this set his course to, in 1995, being named the first, and as of yet only, black federal judge in the Eastern District of Tennessee. "If someone had told anyone in our community, whether black or white, in the entire state of Arkansas, that this young black boy was going to be an officer of the United States military and Assistant United States Attorney, federal prosecutor, or United States District judge, they would've laughed at you," Collier explained. "From Delaware to Texas, black children born at that time did not have those possibilities."
While the opportunities and potential are so much better, today, he worries about a lack of figures to emulate who are readily available. He says, in his youth, community leaders such as teachers and principals lived closed by. "They went to our churches and participated in our clubs, so you got a chance to meet role models and learn from people who were interested in bettering themselves and they'd push you along," he said. "Nowadays, we're not only segregated still by race, we're also segregated by class. So, a lot of the young black kids, now, grow up in environments and really don't have that. They don't have people who work every day for a living, who wear clothes like I do, who are judges and lawyers and doctors and what not."
His family was certainly the bedrock of who he is, today. Judge Collier is a husband, a proud father, and a doting grand father. He had great role models. "My parents stayed together, which is the most important thing in my life," he added, "and I learned an awful lot from them. Just listening to them talk listening to them talk to their friends and relatives and what not."
Looking to the future, Judge Collier says, despite our divisions, he still has hope for America. "We've had reasons to be divided since the time the country started, and somehow we've survived each occasion," he said. "I don't know how we've done it or who's going to come. We're so lucky to have had George Washington at that time, to have Abraham Lincoln at the time, and I just have faith and confidence in something's going to happen to avoid a divorce. I think that, like in many families, maybe some counseling some hard conversations and we'll get that marriage back together."
His advice to young people of all races is 'aim high.' He says, when you do your best, everyday, at whatever it is you get into, doors are likely to open. Then, it's up to you to take advantage.