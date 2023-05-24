A 7-year-old murder case could go to trial in the coming months with a new judge.
Judge Boyd Patterson has taken on the 2016 capital murder trial of the men charged with killing a young mother, Bianca Horton.
The 26-year-old was shot and killed before she was able to testify against local gang member Cortez Sims.
Sims had shot and paralyzed Horton's one-year-old daughter, and killed her best friend.
Three men were accused of murdering Horton to silence her. One has since died, and the other two are awaiting trial.
Bianca Horton's death sent shock waves into the community.
I spoke with Criminal Attorney Robin Flores, who says victims don't often come forward after violent crimes. He says Horton's courage to speak up told the killers, they would be held accountable.
"What you had here was a young lady, who defied the odds, who defied the gangbangers, and came forward," said Attorney Robin Flores, Criminal Attorney.
The three are accused of conspiring to kill Horton, the 26-year-old mother, to keep her from testifying against Cortez Sims in his murder trial. The trio was among 54 gang members swept up in a RICO investigation in 2018.
A number of attorneys and judges involved in the racketeering case recused themselves in the Horton affair to avoid conflict of interest.
Among them was judge Amanda Dunn. Now, Judge Boyd Patterson is leading the trial, a move Attorney Robin Flores says is not unusual in legal proceedings. He says Judge Patterson can continue the case with a new outlook.
"In general, what he's going to have to do is take the case as it's presented it to him. A judge can't come to the case with preconceived notions already," said Flores.
He says the court must ensure both sides have the best legal representation.
"So if the defendant says 'Judge, you got to come off the bench because of this,' and he doesn't, and it turns out the judge should have, now you have to try the case all over again. By that time what happens, by the time it gets to that point, what happens is that witnesses disappear. Memories fade, and evidence goes away," said Flores.
Another matter is ensuring attorneys are Death Penalty Qualified, a special qualification which Flores says must come from the State Supreme Court.
"That was to make sure those who can afford counsel were to have effective assistance of counsel with folks that were trained taken on indigent defense," said Flores.
Horton's brother, Derrick Shaw, says the seven years since her murder have been painful, but hopes for justice, for all.
"The loss from my family and other families involved has been," Shaw said. "It's been hard on everyone, so we just continue to pray for justice and forgiveness at the same time."
Flores says he knows only two attorneys in Hamilton County who are death penalty qualified.
