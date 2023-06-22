College football coaches are some of the busiest people in the world. The grind never stops. When one takes some time for a local community just ahead of a new season, it must be a big deal.
Head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers Josh Heupel will be the guest speaker for the Bradley Youth Football League's kickoff event on July 24th. The event is aimed at raising money for the league to help with equipment for the kids amongst other needs.
Tickets are $50 each. If you're in the Bradley County area, you can purchase tickets in person at Gobbles Automotive, Ever After Bridal, and The Town Squire.
For more information on becoming a gold or platinum sponsor, you can email the league at everaftereventstn@gmail.com or by calling Kendra Collins at 423-650-7971.