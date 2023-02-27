Josh Dobbs is beloved by Vols fans everywhere. From his days under center for UT to his run in the NFL.
It was a no brainer he would be a hit as the FCA's Night of Impact featured speaker for 2023. Dobbs made the trip in to speak at the event as well as meet with some fans.
He's no stranger to the Chattanooga area as he's hosted multiple youth camps in the summer over the years. He was more than happy to come back to an area that's been a major supporter of him over the years.
As for his NFL future, Dobbs becomes a free agent in March when the new league year begins. He's expressed his desire to return to the Titans, but time will tell on what the future holds for the VFL.