'Joker's Law' is making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.
The bill is named after the Bradley County K9 officer who was shot on the job in September. It would make stricter penalties in Tennessee for people convicted of the crime.
The bill was passed by the criminal justice committee Wednesday and is expected to be heard by the finance committee next week. But it was met with some unexpected pushback.
"I have some problems with this one," said Rep. Bud Husley (R-Kingsport) during Wednesday's session.
Husley argued the bill's penalties were too strict and that, in some cases, would make for longer jailtimes for injuring a K9 officer than for injuring its handler.
"I just wish we would keep it in the lanes it's always been in that it's property and put a value on it," said Husley.
The bill would increase the charge for the crime from a Class E felony to a Class B felony. That would increase a possible sentence from 1-6 years to 8-30 years.
"I just respectfully disagreed," said Rep. Mark Hall (R-Cleveland) of Husley's concerns about the bill he is sponsoring. "The way the climate is and the environment, the penalty needed to be a Class B felony."
The bill moved through the committee almost unanimously, with Husley being the only 'no' vote. It's expected to be heard by the finance committee next week, with a floor vote possible by the week after.
"I think 30 is fair considering what these K9s put themselves through," said officer Kyle Briley, a K9 handler for the Statesboro Police Department in Georgia. He also founded the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which advocates for stricter penalties for the crime. "They don't sign up for it, but they love what they do."
In Georgia, injuring a K9 officer can earn an offender a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
"I think there's a lot of conversation that needs to be had about the fine balance of what's fair," said Briley.
Hall believes he already found that balance, and is moving forward with the bill as it's written.
"I think Joker will be the poster K9 for the K9 community across this country."