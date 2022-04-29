Joker's Law has officially passed both the house and the senate and now only awaits Governor Lee's signature. The bill was created to make harsher punishments for someone who injures a police dog.
This came about in September when a Bradley County K9 was shot while chasing after car theft suspects.
Sheriff Steve Lawson is proud of Bradley County and the entire community for all the hard work and effort they put in to make this a law. He says they were able to get the best out of a very bad situation.
"My phone rang and it was a surprise to me -- said the K9 had been shot," said Sheriff Steve Lawson.
It took Joker weeks to recover. The sheriff's office never knowing what his status may be.
"He was our lead dog, there's no doubt about it. He set the pace for the other K9's within this agency,” Sheriff Lawson said.
The legislature and community took it from there. They wanted Justice for Joker.
The bill was led by State Sen. Mark Hall of Cleveland. He drafted legislation to enhance the penalties for injury or death to a police, fire, or search and rescue dog to a Class B felony. It was then downgraded to a Class D felony, which Sheriff Lawson says is still progress.
"The reason I believe it's progress because injuring a dog, at one time, the police dog, was simply a misdemeanor and not everybody in the public understood that,” the sheriff told us.
It leaves room for the DA to enhance the charge if the dog dies based on the value of the dog.
"If I have a dog that cost me $20,000, and then I make inclusive of the training on top of that. Whatever that dog's worth is, you can move it up and give the DA the liberty to enhance that charge,” Lawson said.
Sheriff Lawson says he's proud for these legal changes to have started in Bradley County.
"I think set the tone, at least for this state, and I believe even other states have reached out,” he told us.
If Governor Bill Lee's signs it, the law will go into effect July 1st.