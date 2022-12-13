2022 Battle of the Bells

It's that time of year again for the Salvation Army's 'Battle of the Bells' and raising money for people in need.

This is the sixth year Local 3 News will be competing to support the Salvation Army's efforts in our community.

The Local 3 Team will be ringing bells Friday, December 16 from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Hamilton Place Mall's Food Court entrance near Red Robin.

With your help, we were able to raise more than $2,000 last year.

Overall, all of the organizations involved together brought in over $3,000.

Stop by, say hello and help us raise money for people in need.