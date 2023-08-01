On Tuesday, August 22, the Signal Mountain Police Department will join an interactive panel discussion to focus on mental health in our community.
The panel discussion will be held at the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will be live streamed on social media.
The Signal Mountain Police Department will provide education and support, increase awareness of mental health issues, and highlight available resources.
For more information regarding the event, visit their page at: https://www.facebook.com/signalmountainpolice/posts/pfbid0a1eaXX4dNZsoJoZEqtyTYvq8ZpNhAW1eJy4HX1axHMpytq7uu46M7jor5bbcBKYil