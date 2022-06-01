The City of Chattanooga faced one of the largest single-year increases in homelessness this year.
Mental health experts said part of the problem includes mental health resources for people experiencing homelessness this year.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we have this amount of housing and this amount of people and we just don’t have it there for everyone," said Johnson Mental Health Criminal Justice Case Manager Tori Quandel.
She said helping people experiencing homelessness is a top priority for both her and others at Johnson Mental Health.
"It’s a pretty prevalent topic we deal with daily," said Quandel.
She said finding people a home is one of the best ways to give people a safe space to work on their mental health, but it's easier said than done.
"It’s a huge barrier to success for a lot of our clients," said Quandel. "In order to get on a routine with medicine or therapy, it generally starts with a safe environment.”
She added one big reason it's so difficult stems from the stigma around homelessness.
"I think generally the stigma is ‘they’re bad people, they don’t try, they’ve done something to end up there themselves’, when that’s just not the case," said Quandel.
She said that stigma can carry over to when people are able to find housing, which makes the recovery process for individuals longer than expected.
"What I see a lot, especially in my position, is clients will be homeless and they’ll end up getting charged with vandalism, soliciting, stuff like that and then that creates a record for them," said Quandel.
Even if people are able to get housing with a record, she said that doesn't mean the person's issues are over.
"The ones that do have housing; they may struggle with rent, struggle with just good landlords, stuff like that," said Quandel.
She hopes to help break the stigma behind homelessness and start finding more solutions for people across Chattanooga.
“Most of the time, they’re genuinely trying to get help and they get frustrated because there isn’t enough resources," said Quandel.
She added Johnson Mental Health is utilizing the PATH program, where experts visit homeless camps to help get people resources they need.