StarNight, benefiting Siskin Children’s Institute, is back with multi-platinum selling, trailblazing country star and current GRAMMY Award nominee Jimmie Allen.
The 59th StarNight event will be held at the Chattanooga Convention center on Saturday, August 20th.
StarNight is the Institute’s largest fundraising event and, as Chattanooga’s premier annual gala, has attracted thousands of guests from across the region.
All proceeds benefit Siskin Children’s Institute.
StarNight began over 60 years ago as a charity event for Siskin Children’s Institute and has evolved into the premier gala event in Chattanooga.
The evening includes a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, concert performance, an after-party with a live band, and dancing.
This highly anticipated late summer show features a prominent entertainer each year with a star-studded mix of legendary favorites and rising stars. Past entertainers have included Tony Bennett, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Rogers, Three Mo’ Tenors, Hootie and the Blowfish, Sugarland, Colbie Caillat, The Band Perry, Kevin Costner, and Modern West, Sheila E., LOCASH, and Kodi Lee.
For individual tickets, tables, or sponsorship information about this year’s StarNight with Jimmie Allen, visit www.siskin.org/starnight.