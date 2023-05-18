Jfest is back in Chattanooga this weekend with a jam-packed day and a full lineup that will feature lots of different Christian artists. But, a jam-packed day of music and memories isn't the only thing to return with the festival.
After a few years off, the Run for God JFest 5K is back!
The race has been a favorite for years and with JFest's new location at the Tennessee River Park organizers say it is expected to be even better.
Just like years past, this 5K finishes right in from of the JFest stage and provides your entry into the festival.
JFest is the Tennessee Valley's largest Christian music Festival.
Coming back to the stage as the 2023 headliner is Crowder. Also joining the musical lineup: Cain, Mac Powell from Third Day, Social Club Misfits, The Union Chattanooga, Blessing Offer, Cochran and Company, Jordan ST CYR, Ben Fuller, and Jason Crabb.
Run for God is a Nonprofit Corporation. 100% of the proceeds from our races are used in one of two ways. Revenue comes from books, t-shirts, donations, and races.
If you'd like to know more, please visit RunforGod.com.