The 2022 edition of Jfest is coming back to the Tennessee Riverpark May 21.
Co-headliners include three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Zach Williams and season eight American Idol finalist Danny Gokey.
The gates will open at 11am with a full line-up beginning at 11:30am.
Additional artists include Cain, Unspoken, The Afters, Colton Dixon, Caitie Hurst, The Union Chattanooga, and concludes with JRadio's afterparty with Christian hip-hop artists Aaron Cole and nobigdyl.
Jfest will also present the summer’s first fireworks display on the banks of the Tennessee River.
You can purchase wristbands at the Jfest website.