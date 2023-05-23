According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a marine-related event involving a single-vessel occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20th.
The accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Chattooga County.
Daegen P. Vaughn was fatally injured when the 2021 Yamaha WaveRunner he was operating ran aground and struck a tree.
Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene.
22-year-old Mason D. Sterner, 22 from Summerville, Ga., a passenger on the WaveRunner was injured during the crash and was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga., for treatment.
Both Vaughn and Sterner were using a personal floatation device (PFD) at the time of the crash. The incident occurred in the Yellow Creek area of Weiss Lake near Cedar Bluff, in Cherokee County.
Trion community members say Vaughn was a great kid and one of their most accomplished alumni. Sterner, a former Chattooga wrestler also, had both the Trion and Community lifting him up in prayers.
a 'wrestling star'.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
The Sand Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Leesburg Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Ambulance Service, and ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded and assisted with the incident.