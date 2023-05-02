Young padawans ages 6-10 are invited to join other Star Wars fans at Collegedale’s Jedi Training on Thursday, May 4th.
Participants will learn agility and basic combat skills, craft their own Droid, and have photo ops with Jedi.
“Participants who attend this event will receive instruction from Greg Roy’s Martial Arts, meet and greet with movie characters, and create their very own Droid with our Collegedale Public Library,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.
Pre-registration is required to attend. To register for the Jedi Training, go here.
The cost is $10 per participant and spaces are limited.
Participants will need to report to Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons on May 4th from 6 pm-8 pm.
“Once again, we will be looking to hand out the title of Best Jedi Costume and hope that everyone joins in dressing in their best Star Wars outfit," said Clark.
For more information on the Jedi Training, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.