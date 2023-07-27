Chattanooga is picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media as they head into a pivotal 2023 season.

The Southern Conference announced its preseason polls and teams Thursday afternoon during media day festivities at the Harkness Hotel. Senior edge Jay Person led the eight Chattanooga Mocs honored as the prognostications flowed.

Person was picked by the league's coaches to retain his SoCon Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is one of five Mocs among the first team All-SoCon preseason picks and one of eight overall. 

First Team Offense: RB Ailym Ford, OL Reid Williams

First Team Defense: DL Ben Brewton, DL Jay Person, DB Kam Brown

Second Team Offense: OL Bryce Goodner

Second Team Defense: DL Marlon Taylor, DB Reuben Lowery III 

The Mocs are picked to finish fourth by both the coaches and media. 

"We are going to play our schedule and see where we end up," Coach Rusty Wright said quite matter-of-factly. "We have an opportunity to have a good football team this year, and we have to go find a way to win each week for that to happen."

The full polls and teams:

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes): Total

T1. Furman (5): 59

T1. Samford (4): 59

3. Mercer: 49

4. Chattanooga: 47

5. Western Carolina: 35

6. ETSU: 29

7. Wofford: 22

8. The Citadel: 14

9. VMI: 10

2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the YearJay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga

First team offense

QB       Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford

RB        Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman

RB        Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga

OL        Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman

OL        Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman

OL        John Thomas, Sr., Mercer

OL        Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford

OL        Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga

OL        Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina

TE        Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina

WR       Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

WR       Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer

WR       Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford

First team defense

DL        Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer

DL        Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford

DL        Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga

DL        Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga

DL        Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina

LB        Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman

LB        Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer

LB        Noah Martin, Jr., Samford

DB       Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman

DB       Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman

DB       Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford

DB        Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga

DB       Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI

DB       Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina

First team specialists

PK        Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina

P          Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI

LS        Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman

RS        Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

Second team offense

QB       Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman

RB        Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford

RB        Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina

OL        Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer

OL        Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga

OL        Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI

OL        Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina

OL        Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford

TE        Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU

WR       Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU

WR       Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman

Second team defense

DL        Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU

DL        Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman

DL        Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman

DL        Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman

DL        Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer

DL        Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga

DL        Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford

LB        Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer

LB        Evan Eller, Sr., VMI

LB        Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina

DB       Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU

DB       Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman

DB       Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer

DB       Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer

DB       Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer

DB        Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga

Second team specialists

PK        Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman

P          Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU

LS        Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU

RS        Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman

NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes): Total

1. Furman (30): 345

2. Samford (8): 316

3. Mercer (2): 263

4. Chattanooga: 250

5. Western Carolina: 218

6. ETSU: 143

7. The Citadel: 103

8. Wofford: 102

9. VMI: 60