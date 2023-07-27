The Southern Conference announced its preseason polls and teams Thursday afternoon during media day festivities at the Harkness Hotel. Senior edge Jay Person led the eight Chattanooga Mocs honored as the prognostications flowed.
Person was picked by the league's coaches to retain his SoCon Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is one of five Mocs among the first team All-SoCon preseason picks and one of eight overall.
First Team Offense: RB Ailym Ford, OL Reid Williams
First Team Defense: DL Ben Brewton, DL Jay Person, DB Kam Brown
Second Team Offense: OL Bryce Goodner
Second Team Defense: DL Marlon Taylor, DB Reuben Lowery III
The Mocs are picked to finish fourth by both the coaches and media.
"We are going to play our schedule and see where we end up," Coach Rusty Wright said quite matter-of-factly. "We have an opportunity to have a good football team this year, and we have to go find a way to win each week for that to happen."
The full polls and teams:
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Team (1st-place votes): Total
T1. Furman (5): 59
T1. Samford (4): 59
3. Mercer: 49
4. Chattanooga: 47
5. Western Carolina: 35
6. ETSU: 29
7. Wofford: 22
8. The Citadel: 14
9. VMI: 10
2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
First team offense
QB Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford
RB Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman
RB Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman
OL Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman
OL John Thomas, Sr., Mercer
OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford
OL Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina
TE Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina
WR Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
WR Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer
WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford
First team defense
DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer
DL Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford
DL Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina
LB Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman
LB Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer
LB Noah Martin, Jr., Samford
DB Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman
DB Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman
DB Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford
DB Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI
DB Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina
First team specialists
PK Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina
P Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI
LS Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman
RS Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
Second team offense
QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman
RB Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford
RB Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina
OL Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer
OL Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga
OL Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI
OL Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina
OL Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford
TE Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU
WR Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU
WR Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman
Second team defense
DL Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU
DL Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman
DL Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman
DL Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman
DL Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer
DL Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga
DL Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford
LB Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer
LB Evan Eller, Sr., VMI
LB Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina
DB Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU
DB Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman
DB Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer
DB Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer
DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer
DB Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga
Second team specialists
PK Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman
P Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU
LS Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU
RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman
NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Team (1st-place votes): Total
1. Furman (30): 345
2. Samford (8): 316
3. Mercer (2): 263
4. Chattanooga: 250
5. Western Carolina: 218
6. ETSU: 143
7. The Citadel: 103
8. Wofford: 102
9. VMI: 60