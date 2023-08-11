Just after midnight on Saturday, police say Lashanya Abston and Samuel Hrynecwicz were traveling in a car when Abston ran a stop sign. Officer Derek Long claims he would have T-boned her if he was not paying attention.
Jasper’s City Attorney, Mark Raines, says passenger Hrynecwicz was charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.
"There are two counts of assault on an officer. I can't tell you if those are two separate strikes on officer Graham or if officer Long was also struck while he was attempting to extract the defendant,” says Raines.
A video posted online shows the passenger of a vehicle struck in the face by a Jasper police officer. Many were outraged with what they saw.
Attorney Rains says this video was “cherry-picked” and doesn't show the full story.
A second officer, Justin Graham approached Hrynecwicz, when he claims he saw an AR-15 in the backseat.
"The training on that is to remove the occupants from the vehicle and then secure the weapon,” says Raines.
Police Chief Billy Mason says if his officer hadn’t seen the gun, Hrynecwicz might not have been asked to step out of the vehicle.
The footage shows Officer Graham asking for the passenger’s identification. The City Attorney says he gave four false names and did not comply to get out of the vehicle. He also says Hrynecwicz was intoxicated.
Officers began to use physical force to try to remove him. They also used pepper spray and a taser.
Raines says Officer Graham performed a “brachial stun,” but says it appeared to be a punch in the face because the passenger moved.
“It's a technique that is taught when you have these sort of situations. It involves the officer using the soft part of the palm to strike the neck of the defendant to help gain compliance,” says Raines.
“Her video shows him making a strike,” adds Chief Mason. “But if you slow it down, he’s hitting with this part of his hand right here.”
Jasper Mayor Jason Turner says they asked the District Attorney’s Office to review the bodycam footage. He says the DA slowed down the video to determine it was not a punch, but a brachial stun.
Rains says if the DA’s review shows any wrongdoing, they will make changes to their policies and procedures.
He says no officers have been placed on leave at this time.
"If everybody would have done what they were supposed to do, she would have got a traffic citation, they would have done a field investigation, found out that was a BB gun, and everybody would have went home,” says Mason.
Chief Mason says officers followed all policies and protocols and they want to move forward.