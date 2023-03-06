The Jasper Highlands Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Saturday evening for "Lost Hikers" on a trail below the brow in the Sunset View area of Jasper Highlands.
Once on the scene, Jasper Highlands Fire Department Lt. Jeff Wolf, Lt. Terry Mathienssen, and Firefighter Gary Benanti covered over two miles of terrain in the dark before finding the hikers, a mother and her 13-year-old son.
They were found off the trail and stranded part-way up the cliff, unable to climb higher or to retreat safely.
Assistance was requested from the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service (CHCRS), a group that JHFD says to routinely train with for this type of situation.
With the coordinated response of both teams, using CHCRS' high-angle rope rescue equipment and techniques, the mother and son, who were said to be visiting family in the community, were retrieved and brought up safely, along with JHFD first responders.
Following the incident, JHFD provided pointers for hiking their trails:
1. Go with someone familiar with the trails if possible, or have a good map and compass.
2. Carry food, water, extra clothing layers, a first aid kit, a flashlight, and a cell phone, even if you think you won't need any of it. An injury or getting lost can strand you out in the dark in very rugged terrain.
3. Call 911 for all emergencies! Our team is proud to protect the Highlands!
4. And remember, be safe out there!