UPDATE: A day after stepping down at Meigs County, Jason Fitzgerald wasted no time finding a new home.
Fitzgerald has been hired as the new head football coach at Sale Creek. He takes over for Ron Cox, who stepped down earlier this week.
Fitzgerald becomes just the second head coach in the program's history as he looks to continue his reputation of turning around programs.
To be fair, the Panthers may not need a full turnaround. They've reached the playoffs in each of the last five seasons. Not to mention, the brand new football stadium that opened in 2021.
He'll have his work cut out for him though as Sale Creek plays in a region that includes two of the past five 1A state champions in South Pittsburg and Whitwell.
ORIGINAL STORY: Jason Fitzgerald resigned as head coach of the Meigs County football team. Fitzgerald informed school officials of his decision on Thursday.
Fitzgerald has been head coach of the Tigers since 2014. He compiled an 89-23 record that included multiple region championships.
Most notably, he led Meigs County to back-to-back appearances in the TSSAA 2A BlueCross Bowl in 2019 and 2020. The Tigers would fall short both years to Peabody.
Fitzgerald is no stranger to coaching in the area. He was the head coach at Hixson High School for two seasons before moving to Meigs County. He also spent over a decade at the helm of his alma mater, Rhea County, where he won multiple region championships with the Golden Eagles.