Jason Fitzgerald resigned as head coach of the Meigs County football team. Fitzgerald informed school officials of his decision on Thursday.
Fitzgerald has been head coach of the Tigers since 2014. He compiled an 89-23 record that included multiple region championships.
Most notably, he led Meigs County to back-to-back appearances in the TSSAA 2A BlueCross Bowl in 2019 and 2020. The Tigers would fall short both years to Peabody.
Fitzgerald is no stranger to coaching in the area. He was the head coach at Hixson High School for two seasons before moving to Meigs County. He also spent over a decade at the helm of his alma mater, Rhea County, where he won multiple region championships with the Golden Eagles.