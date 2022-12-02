Local 3 News is hearing from the people who knew Jason Chen as a teenager to give insight to what he was like.
Several former classmates of his have told Local 3 News he had a reputation of impersonating other students online and pretending to be them when talking to other classmates.
"It just basically felt like he was trying to delve more into my life," said Addie Raymer, who said Chen admitted to pretending to be her friends while asking her to hang out after school.
Chen graduated from Nolensville High School and went to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Raymer went to middle school with him.
Raymer said Chen was quiet and had an off-putting personality when she went to school with him.
"His personality is just very off," she said. "He's not very good at social cues and things like that."
Jason Chen is accused of killing Jasmine Pace. His arrest warrant says police found several blood stains, glass fragments, and Jasmine's personal belongings inside of his apartment at The Lofts at Tremont in North Chattanooga.
Jasmine's body was found off Suck Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.
"We're all just kinda really uneasy," said Julia Carroll, who lives in the complex.
Carroll is also a senior at UTC. She has friends who had class with Chen.
"They said he just kind of gave off this weird vibe," she said. "He just kinda unsettled people with just like how he behaved."
It's upsetting to the people who interacted with him. His neighbors and former classmates say Jasmine's death is hitting close to home.
"Everybody had known him to be really odd," said Raymer. "Not very socially there."
Chen is being held at the Silverdale Detention Center without bond. He is due in court on Tuesday, December 6.