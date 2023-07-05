The attorney for Jason Chen, the man accused of brutally murdering a Chattanooga woman, is complaining about the conditions at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Josh Weiss is representing Jason Chen and says Chen is in a 23 and 1 locked down, meaning he is in an individual cell for 23 hours a day, and is allowed in a common area for one hour per pay.
"Should it be the Ritz Carlton? No. Should it be a facility that we are ashamed of? Yes," says Weiss. Weiss says Chen has gone days without water, kept in freezing temps with little to no clothing, and has been forced to live in a cell covered in feces.
"That's shameful and it shouldn't be happening," said Weiss.
"You have to remember Jason has not had a trial, he's not been convicted of anything, he's presumed innocent, and here he is in a cell where they are freezing him to death," said Weiss.
We reached out to District Attorney General Coty Wamp's office, who has no comment at the moment. We called, texted, and emailed officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and have yet to hear anything back.
"This isn't right. I shouldn't have to threaten a federal lawsuit to get my client clothes and water the basic necessities of life," says Weiss.