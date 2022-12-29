Firefighters face dangerous settings every single day. Often times, they don't know what situation they'll encounter once the alarm goes out, a burning home, somebody trapped in a car. But, some hazards come with firefighting that we may not realize.
You might be surprised at the number one cause of firefighter deaths. About 75% of all fire fighter deaths around the world are caused by cancer, because of the dangerous elements they're exposed to on a daily basis.
The Chattanooga Fire Department works hard to prioritize the health and safety of their teams, even while putting their lives on the line.
"The types of emergencies that we're running on, with the house fires, the hazardous material, we're exposed to a lot more carcinogens than the average public," said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman.
Hyman and Lt Jack Thompson understand a firefighter has a level of courage only a certain kind of people have.
If they do come out of a burning home safely, there are long term effects to their health.
"Firefighter cancer is prevalent, and it's happening, and we're doing everything we can to try to stop it," said Lt. Thompson.
The International Firefighters Association added 469 heroes to their fallen firefighter memorial this past year. Numbers from the organization show that 348 of them passed away from cancer caused by their jobs.
"Firefighters have a lot larger chance of getting cancer, and a higher chance of passing away from that cancer, just like our brother Chad Crisp did," said Lt. Thompson.
Chad Crisp was only 43 years old when he passed away from occupational cancer back in 2020.
Lt. Thompson flew to Colorado Springs this year to carry his friends flag and add his name to the fallen firefighter memorial.
"To honor firefighters that have given the ultimate sacrifice, doing their job to protect their city, and protect their fellow firefighters," said Lt. Thompson.
The Chattanooga Fire Department has measures in place to reduce the risk of toxic exposure, like having clean gear to swap into when contaminated and decontaminating firefighters after an incident.
Chief Hyman says they also have an annual physical which checks for 7 different kinds of occupational related cancers.
"Just highly encourage all of our firefighters to take care of your selves, stay hydrated, stay in shape and stay on top of these doctors appointments," said Chief Hyman.
The fight to end firefighter cancer is stronger than ever. The IFFA announced this year it will be providing $500,000 annually to fund research for the disease. Their goal is end firefighter cancer for good.
"We're using peoples bodies up, for a long period of time, we want them to be able to have a good retirement after that," said Hyman.
Chief Hyman says if you want to support the efforts you can reach out to city council and ask for funding to address these issues.