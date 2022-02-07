Judge Don Poole sentenced Janet Hinds to 11 years for the 2019 death of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger. She was found guilting of vehicular homicide by intoxication about five months ago. She's been out on bond on house arrest since then.
The courtroom was packed Monday morning. Family members from both Hinds and Galinger gave emotional testimonies recalling what happened about three years ago and how it's impacted their lives since.
"Well, it's sufficient," Nicholas Galinger's father Barry Galinger said.
Hinds was found guilty of 8 out of 10 charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication back in September.
"Nick's dead," Nicholas Galinger's sister Tanya Hasty said.
Evidence showed officer Galinger was inspecting a manhole cover when Hinds hit him, throwing his body 160 feet down the road. Hinds attorney Ben McGowan said the purpose of sentencing is to figure out the punishment and recognize the type of person Hinds is.
"I can't imagine what she feels, but ya she's remorseful, sad," Janet Hinds' son Jared Hinds said.
Hinds family and friends testified and talked about how she was a good mother, hard working, and loving.
"She's not a criminal. She's not a cop killer," Janet Hinds' friend Laurie Marsh said.
Galinger's family said when Nicholas moved to Chattanooga and became a police officer, he was starting his life again.
"He was happy and it was all taken away. All of it," Hasty said.
"I always ask God, if one of my children had to be killed, take me instead, I don't want them to die, I've lived my life, but it didn't come out that way," Barry Galinger said.
Hinds faced the Galinger family and apologized.
"Nothing besides God may be could lesson the hurt you feel, the hurt I feel. I've been made out to be a bad person and I'm not. I love people and I want you to know if I had know there was someone behind that sign that I would have hit, I would have never have gone home, I would have stayed right there," Janet Hinds said.
"I felt like it was sincere, what did you think?" Barry Galinger asked his son, Brent.
"No comment," Brent replied.
Hinds will have to serve at least 30% of her sentencing which is three years and four months before the Tennessee Department of Corrections Parole Board will decide if she's eligible for parole. Right now she's in the Silverdale Detention Center.
Following the sentencing, the Galinger family attorney said they intend to request the civil court double their damages for the wrongful death of Officer Galinger to $50,000,000.