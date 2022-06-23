THE LATEST:
- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is holding its fifth hearing of the month at 3 p.m. ET today, which will focus on former President Donald Trump and his allies' pressure campaign on the Justice Department to intervene in the 2020 election.
- The committee will hear testimony from three high-ranking DOJ officials who rejected requests from members of the Trump administration to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud.
- While the panel can’t bring legal charges against Trump, its central mission has been to uncover the full scope of his attempt to stop the transfer of power and connect his efforts to the violence at the Capitol. The Justice Department would ultimately need to be the one to decide whether to bring criminal charges
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection is preparing to delay its next round of hearings into July, the committee's chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said Wednesday.
The committee will still hold its next hearing on Thursday, which will focus on then-President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department to intervene in the 2020 election, but then plans to take a break before holding another round of hearings next month.
Thompson said the committee needs more time to go through the new documentary footage it received from documentarian Alex Holder, who possesses never-before-seen footage of Trump and his family, new information from the National Archives, and new tips coming in through the panel's tip line since the hearings started in order to move forward with its hearings. Thompson said he has reviewed some of the footage Holder provided to the committee, and characterized it as "important."
"There's been a deluge of new evidence since we got started," Rep. Jamie Raskin said. "And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence and then incorporate it into the hearings."
He said that he hopes the committee will be able to "integrate [new evidence] into the last hearings."
Members say the new information has come from a variety of sources, including a tip line the committee has set up.
"I would just say it's coming from divergent sources, just speaking in terms of the people who contacted me. The country has really started to wake up, they see we're running a serious, bipartisan, objective inquiry, and people are willing to come forward with their facts," he said.
The schedule is still very fluid and is subject to change, but a round of hearings in July is the current goal. The House is scheduled to be in recess until the week of July 11, so Thompson said it is likely the hearings will not resume until "after the recess."
A committee aide told CNN the committee could provide more insight into their schedule during Thursday's hearing.
"The select committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes," the aide said. "Following tomorrow's hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon."