Track wasn't something Ja'Meir Rowell has done his entire life. It ended up being the perfect sport for him.

For a little boy who was a ball of energy, there was no better way to showcase his athletic ability. It's now paying dividends as he's made history for the Bethel Christian Academy.

Rowell signed with Bryan College to run track next year. By signing, he becomes the first Bethel Christian Academy student to earn an athletic scholarship. 

On Tuesday, he put pen to paper to make it official in front of his new coach, old coach, and teachers. 

Congratulations to Ja'Meir and the Bethel Bible Village!

