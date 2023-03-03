The Chattanooga Mocs moved past VMI by a 92-72 tally to head into the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Championships presented by Ingles. The Mocs used a dominant start and not allowing a glimmer of hope to the Keydets throughout.
The Mocs scored on their first four possessions leading for all but the 12 seconds it was 0-0. They were led by Khristion Courseault and Jake Stephens with 21 points apiece. Courseault set a Mocs tourney record making all nine shot attempts including three from 3pt range.
A.J. Caldwell collected 11 rebounds to lead the Mocs to a 12-board advantage for the game, 43-31. VMI’s Tony Felder led a trio in double digits with 19.
The Mocs take on the two seed Samford Saturday in Harrah’s Cherokee Center. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m., on ESPN+.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Early and often. The Mocs opened the game on a 15-2 run capped by a Sam Alexis three just 3:53 into the contest. It reached towards the end of the half before settling for a 19-point cushion, 43-24.
The Keydets cut the margin to 13 early in the second half, but the Mocs weren’t having it. Stephens started a quick 11-2 run that pushed it to 22, 55-33, on Caldwell’s triple at 15:04. Courseault’s triple with 13:52 left got the lead to its apex of 23, 60-37.
The Mocs shot 61.7 percent for the game making 37 of 60. It was an especially deadly performance indie the arc for the nation’s premier three-point shooting squad. There was a 54-26 advantage in points in the paint making 27 of 35 (77.1%).
RECORDS/SERIES
Chattanooga (16-16) | VMI (7-25)
Series: Chattanooga leads 50-16 all-time / Chattanooga leads 6-2 in SoCon Tournament Meetings
NOTES TO KNOW
- Strong starts in going 3-0 vs. VMI this season. UTC outscored the Keydets 131-72 (+59) in the first half leading 39-29 (+10) in first meeting (Jan. 7), 49-19 (+30) in Lexington (Feb. 15) and 43-24 (+19) tonight.
- 61st win all-time in the SoCon Tournament for the Mocs. It’s the 30th in first round/quarterfinals.
- Jake Stephens made his first appearance after missing the final 11 games of the regular season. His last regular season game was January 18 vs. Furman. Tonight, he notched his 12th double-double finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Courseault’s 9-9 performance bests Dusty Pullian’s 8-8 on March 2, 2001 against Appalachian State.
- Stephens scored 58 points and grabbed 25 rebounds in two games against his alma mater (VMI).
- The Mocs bench scored 45 of the 92 points tonight hitting 18 of 23 shots (78.3%) including 70 percent (7-10) from three.