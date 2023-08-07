If you've been looking but just haven't been able to find the right jail to buy, a cool $300,000 could get you into an 1851-era little fixer-upper in Pikeville, Tennessee.
The Bledsoe County Commission voted in July to sell the county's historic, 172-year-old lockup on Frazier Street — at one time Tennessee's oldest operating jail — and the county is taking bids on the old, house-like facility that was shuttered 16 years ago following a state fire marshal inspection. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
"The veterans have been using it for several years but no longer have a need for it," Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley said Wednesday in an email.
Interested parties can send sealed offers to Ridley's office by Aug. 21 with a minimum bid requirement of at least $300,000, he said. The county mayor's office is at 3150 Main St., and the mailing address is P.O Box 149, Pikeville, Tennessee, 37367.
