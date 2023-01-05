The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency announced that the county will be testing the emergency sirens today.
Jackson County says the sirens will be tested at 10 a.m.
Chattanooga
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
48°
Altamont
Sunny
H 54°
L 31°
45°
Athens
Fair
H 56°
L 35°
49°
Benton
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
49°
Chatsworth
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
49°
Dalton
Sunny
H 59°
L 33°
47°
Dayton
Sunny
H 50°
L 31°
40°
Dunlap
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
49°
Murphy
Fair
H 56°
L 35°
49°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 50°
L 31°
40°
Summerville
Sunny
H 60°
L 35°
49°
Ringgold
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
49°
Trenton
Sunny
H 57°
L 35°
49°
