Jackson County's Life Resource Services will open its emergency warming shelter due to freezing temperatures.
Board President and Founder Joshua Sherlin says with the threat of extreme weather conditions this weekend, Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set up an emergency sherlter/warming center.
The shelter will go into effect on December 22nd through December 26th for homeless individuals, or those with compromised heating resources.
Beds, blankets, and sheets will be provided - as well as meals.
Individuals in outlying area of Jackson County may call the non-emergency Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610.
Anyone within the city limits of Scottsboro may call Scottsboro Police on the non-emergency number at 256-574-3333 to arrange for transportation to the warming center.
The location will be at Refuge Place Ministries (212 West Peachtree Street, Scottsboro).
Residents can contact Josh Sherlin at 256-609-5991 for more information.