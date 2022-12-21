Chattanooga Community Kitchen opening warming shelter Wednesday night

Jackson County's Life Resource Services will open its emergency warming shelter due to freezing temperatures. 

Board President and Founder Joshua Sherlin says with the threat of extreme weather conditions this weekend, Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set up an emergency sherlter/warming center. 

The shelter will go into effect on December 22nd through December 26th for homeless individuals, or those with compromised heating resources. 

Beds, blankets, and sheets will be provided - as well as meals. 

Individuals in outlying area of Jackson County may call the non-emergency Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610. 

Anyone within the city limits of Scottsboro may call Scottsboro Police on the non-emergency number at 256-574-3333 to arrange for transportation to the warming center. 

The location will be at Refuge Place Ministries (212 West Peachtree Street, Scottsboro). 

Residents can contact Josh Sherlin at 256-609-5991 for more information. 

Fort Payne, AL

Marked For Life Ministries has partnered with The City of Fort Payne and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to open a warming station.
 
The station will be open starting Friday afternoon and will offer food.
The warming station will be located at 100 Alabama Ave. NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
 
Individuals will need to call the Marked For Life Ministries crisis line at 888-789-4673 for entry.
 
The ministry is also requesting members of the community to volunteer.