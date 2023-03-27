The weather may be nice out, but residents in Jackson County, Alabama are still dealing with impacts from Saturday's early morning storms. The National Weather service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Jackson County.
Tim Odell said he woke up to severe weather alerts going off on his phone Saturday morning.
“We got up and then it seemed like not even three or four minutes had gone by and the wind had died down. But we heard it going across.”
Little did he know, just a mile down the road, the storm was so powerful it blew over his 34-thousand pound semi-truck.
"I mean, when someone told me my truck was turned over, I thought, 'no surely not, they just maybe got their wires crossed,' but when I got over here I just couldn’t believe it so I just went back home.”
Joshua Whitcomb, Deputy Director for Jackson County Emergency Management said early Saturday morning, a tornado warning was confirmed for the Flat Rock Community. EMA then coordinated with the National Weather Service.
"So it looks like a tornado touched down here off of Flat Rock on County Road 81 and proceeded North and proceeded North East on County Road 326, Highway 71 and into DeKalb County," explained Whitcomb.
Now that the storm has passed, Whitcomb has been out surveying the damage. With uprooted trees and scrap metal everywhere, he said this is the worst storm damage he’s seen since starting in 2019.
“We have a few houses with trees down and that were on them and that were major damage and then barns, out buildings people with roof damage are scattered all between Skyline and Flat Rock.”
While the damage is bad, Whitcomb is grateful it wasn’t much worse and no one was injured. Like Odell, many Flat Rock residents are now trying to get back to normal after the tornado.
"We're trying to collect data from everybody to process that information and get it sent to the state to see if we're going to be eligible for emergency declaration," said Whitcomb.
If you live in Jackson County and have damage to your property, Whitcomb says you can fill out a storm report form and they will come and survey the damage. You can find the link to the report on their Facebook page, facebook.com/EMAJACKSONCOUNTY.
Whitcomb encourages residents to sign up for their CODERED Emergency Notifications for weather warnings. To sign up, click here.