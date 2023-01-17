Jackson County Emergency Management is asking for your help in gathering storm reports for the area. By sharing your observations of severe weather, you can provide valuable information that will help better warn the public.
Weather reports can include information about wind (large branches down, uprooted trees, damage to buildings, power lines down), flooding (water depth, impassable roadways, disabled vehicles, water into buildings, flowing or standing water), hail (measurement of hailstone and reference to size such as penny or quarter-sized hail - do not say "marble-sized"), and funnel clouds or tornadoes (report immediately with picture(s), significant tree damage, damage to buildings, location of damage and location and direction of tornado).
You can report severe weather on their social media pages, or email them to jwhitcomb@jacksoncountyema.org. When sending a report, please include what you saw, when it occurred, your location, and any pictures that you may have taken.