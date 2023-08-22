J. Crew Factory opens their doors Thursday near Hamilton Place Mall in the Hamilton Crossing shopping area, located directly northeast of the mall.
J. Crew offers petite and extended sizes of their classic clothing, spanning casualy to dressier choices.
“We are thrilled to welcome back this beloved store with a brand-new space,” said Jason Heymann, Senior Marketing Director, Hamilton Place. “J. Crew Factory’s vibrant colors, wide range of options, classic styles, and compelling prices make it a wonderful shopping destination for the whole family.”
Frequent shoppers can use the J. Crew Passport, a loyalty program where shoppers can earn points on every purchase.
Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to J. Crew Factory. Send a text saying 'CREW2023' to 423-345-1416.
Hamilton Crossing is where shoppers can find stores such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Michaels and Guitar Center.