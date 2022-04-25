It's strawberry season in the Tennessee Valley

It's the sweetest time of year.
Smith Perry-Berries Farm has started their strawberry season in Ooltewah.
On Monday, dozens of people lined up in their cars for more than an hour to buy the berries.
Co-Owner Bill Perry said they have had a busy season so far.
It's work they prepare for in the Fall.
"By the first weekend in October, we actually plant, all the plants and then we covered and uncovered all winter long until we get the point now that we have strawberries coming in," Perry said.
He said they will be able to sell these strawberries for the next eight weeks.
If you want your berries to last, he has a few tips.
"Take them home, let them sit on the counter overnight the first night and refrigerate them after that," Perry said.
They plan to allow people to pick their own berries toward the end of the season.
Each bucket of berries is $20.
Cash, check, and card is accepted.
You can stay updated with the latest information by following Smith-Perry Berries Facebook page.