THIS IS ONLY A DRILL: Chattanooga State and Hamilton County first responders will be staging an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, August 9th.
On Wednesday, August 9, Chattanooga State will close its main campus on Amincola Hwy. from 7:00 am until 1:00 pm to ensure a safe and successful drill.
During this time, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton County Emergency Operations Center will join forces with Chattanooga State’s Campus Police to execute their training plan.
The purpose of this training is to promote campus safety and enhance preparedness and response measures for potential active shooter incidents.
Chattanooga State’s Chief of Police, Chief Dan Renegar, highlighted the importance of such training, stating, "Active shooter training plays a vital role in preparing our community to respond to emergency situations. By familiarizing ourselves with these protocols, we empower ourselves to take quick and decisive actions, potentially saving lives. It is crucial that we work together to create a safer campus environment."
As a precautionary measure, Chattanooga State requests students, employees, and the public’s cooperation by staying off campus during the training exercise from 7:00 am until 1:00 pm.
The campus will re-open at 1:00 pm on August 9.