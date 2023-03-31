An overturned semi-truck shut down part of Ochs Highway on Lookout Mountain for hours Friday evening.
Chattanooga police said the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve and went partially over the side road close to Sanders Road. No one was injured.
The mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia said it's not the first time trucks have posed a problem on the mountain.
"This is not a one-time issue that we've had up here with 18-wheelers," Mayor David Bennett said on the scene.
"In fact, while this was going on, we had an 18-wheeler that had to back up all the way down so that he could get back off the mountain. This is an ongoing issue that we've had, and it's something that needs to be taken care of very quickly," he added.
Bennett said discussions about trucking and safety on Ochs Highway will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting.
"This will definitely be on the agenda. We will also again be trying to reconvene a meeting with TDOT, GDOT, CDOT, trying to come up with some solutions so we can resolve this issue as quick as we can."
Regular meetings of the Lookout Mountain City Council are held at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall on the second Thursday of each month. Find more information on their meetings here.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this story.